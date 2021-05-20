St. Croix Hospice Expands Care in Minnesota with Addition of Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service in Minnesota with the addition of a new branch in Duluth, enabling the agency to serve more communities throughout state's second largest metropolitan area.

"The St. Croix Hospice Duluth office is a natural extension of our Northern Minnesota teams, and allows us to expand our services to more communities in the area," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "Our expert clinical teams live in the communities they serve, which means they are readily available to provide consultations, admissions and care for local patients and families in the Duluth area."

St. Croix Hospice has maintained uninterrupted hospice services during the recent pandemic to support patients, families and residential facility partners. In response to COVID-19, the agency launched additional innovative programs: the Safe+Care Promise infection prevention program to ensure the availability of safe in-person care and the InTouch Family Connection program to keep patients and their loved ones connected even when they are apart. Staff now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine to enable them to provide the safest possible care for vulnerable hospice patients.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With 30+ branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

