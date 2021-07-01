St. Croix Hospice Expands Care into Michigan with Acquisition of CNS Hospice

TROY, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice now serves Michigan with the acquisition of CNS Hospice in Troy. This marks the first St. Croix Hospice branch opening in the state with Michigan, expanding St. Croix Hospice's territory to eight states. The St. Croix Hospice Troy clinical team will serve much of the Detroit metropolitan area.

CNS Hospice clinical staff joins the St. Croix Hospice team to serve patients at home, in senior living facilities and in nursing homes. St. Croix Hospice received legal advice from Waller in connection with the acquisition.

"We're excited to broaden our ability to serve patients and their families by opening our first location in Michigan," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "The CNS Hospice team is a welcome addition to the St. Croix Hospice family. They know the community well and are aligned with our agency commitment to offer outstanding care for local patients and families."

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

[email protected]

612-364-6606

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

