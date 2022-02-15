St. Croix Hospice Expands with New Branch in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service in Kansas with the addition of a new location in Overland Park, enabling the agency to serve more communities throughout in the Kansas City metro area and the eastern part of the state.

"St. Croix Hospice is answering the growing needs of the local community with this new branch in Overland Park," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "We have built great relationships in Kansas for nearly 20 years and our care teams are already active in these communities. People who live in and around Overland Park will now have access to the high quality, innovative care that St. Croix Hospice is known for in the region." With the addition of the Overland Park branch, St. Croix Hospice now serves 25 counties throughout Kansas and has 53 branches in 8 states throughout the Midwest.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

