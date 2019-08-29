St. Croix Hospice Offers Free Screenings at the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to be making our inaugural appearance at the Minnesota State Fair, partnering with Bluestone Physician Services to offer free memory loss screenings in the HealthFair11 building.

"One in 10 Americans over age 65 has Alzheimer's," said St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Mayo, "and it is estimated that by 2050 there could be as many as 7 million people age 85 and older living with the disease. St. Croix Hospice cares for many people who have Alzheimer's and dementia-related disorders and the earlier someone is diagnosed, the more opportunities there are for treatment and intervention."

St. Croix Hospice specialty care programs include the agency's North Star Dementia Program, which includes proactive symptom management of Alzheimer's disease and dementia-related disorders with the goal of providing a safe environment and improved quality of life for St. Croix Hospice patients, families and caregivers.

St. Croix Hospice offers end-of-life care and advocacy to patients facing terminal diagnoses. We surround patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs. Hospice care is provided wherever a patient calls home, including a nursing home or care facility.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering the highest quality hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. St. Croix Hospice currently operates 27 branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Focused solely on providing exceptional hospice care, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. St. Croix Hospice's expert care team includes physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, dieticians, chaplains, and bereavement counselors, as well as physical, occupational, speech, music and massage therapists.

