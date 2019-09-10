St. Croix Hospice opens branch in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has opened a branch in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, bringing expert patient-centered care directly to the local community.

"The Cedar Rapids branch will enhance our accessibility to patients, families and care providers in northeast and east central Iowa," says Dr. Andrew Mayo, St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Director. "St. Croix Hospice is proud to offer comprehensive, compassionate and patient-centered care to Iowa families facing advanced-stage illnesses."

St. Croix Hospice serves patients with a holistic approach to hospice care that includes emotional, spiritual and physical support for individuals facing end-of-life diagnoses and their family members. Our experienced care teams include physicians, registered nurses, social workers, dieticians, chaplains, hospice aides, bereavement counselors, volunteers, and physical, speech, occupational, music and massage therapists.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering the highest quality hospice care anywhere a patient calls home 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Focused solely on providing exceptional hospice care, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round the clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice at (855) 278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

