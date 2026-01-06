St. Croix Hospice Opens Five Locations in Q4 2025

New locations enhance end-of-life care services in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice continued its efforts to improve access to local hospice care by opening five additional branches during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The new locations include:

Arnold, Missouri

Lincolnshire, Illinois

Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Wentzville, Missouri

"Closing out the year with five new locations has been rewarding for our entire organization," said Andrew Mayo, M.D., St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Officer. "The ongoing commitment to bringing convenient, high-quality end-of-life care options to more patients and families is central to St. Croix Hospice's mission. It's an honor to see that come to fruition each day."

Driven by de novo openings, strategic acquisitions and ongoing investments in clinical programs, St. Croix Hospice saw continued growth in its service area and program offerings. The organization now cares for more than 7,000 patients a day across its 10-state, Midwest footprint and has the ability to better serve the unique needs of hospice patients with heart failure after earning a company-wide Palliative/Hospice Heart Failure certification from the American Heart Association® in February.

In addition, St. Croix Hospice was recognized for its high-quality care by earning four rings in the Quality Connections program of the National Alliance for Care at Home for the fifth consecutive year.

"We're extremely proud of our patient-focused growth and the recognition from AHA and The Alliance for care quality. These achievements are a testament to the trust patients and families place in us, as well as the compassion, dedication and expertise of St. Croix Hospice's exceptional employees," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO and Founder. "We remain excited about the possibilities that 2026 holds for the company, its employees and those whom we have the privilege of serving."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers by providing compassionate care when it's needed most. We deliver exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. Our expert care teams live in the communities they serve, with more than 85 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response times and same-day admissions — including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Micah Dorfner

[email protected]

507-525-0875

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice