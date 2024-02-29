St. Croix Hospice Opens New Branch in Clarinda, Iowa

CLARINDA, Iowa, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice expands their presence in Iowa with a new branch in Clarinda. This location marks the fifteenth St. Croix Hospice branch in Iowa and helps patients and families residing in the surrounding communities access exceptional hospice care from local caregivers and clinical staff.

"Nearly 37% of Iowa residents live in rural communities, and 21% of the state's population receive Medicare. With many rural residents being part of the aging population, Iowa has great need for rural end-of-life services," said Heath Bartness, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of St. Croix Hospice. "Older rural residents may experience limited access to healthcare compared to their more urban counterparts, and our new Clarinda location will provide increased hospice access to patients living in southwestern Iowa."

By leveraging the agency's extensive track record as a reliable, top-tier hospice care provider in Iowa, St. Croix Hospice is ensuring accessible care throughout much of the state. The new Clarinda branch places local care teams and resources in communities that need greater connection to end-of-life care.

"The opening of the new Clarinda branch reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing compassionate care closer to wherever patients call home" says Statewide Clinical Director Briana Hilmer. "Patients and families will experience faster response times from our clinical team during their time of need as our staff live and commute within the communities they support."

St. Croix Hospice serves more than 4,400 patients within the Midwest. Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert team at St. Croix Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each patient. St. Croix Hospice teams are stationed in more than 65 branches throughout ten states, ensuring responsive, proximate service to wherever patients call home.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers, providing compassionate care when it's needed most. Celebrating 15 years of service, St. Croix Hospice consistently delivers exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same-day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Kelly Buethe

[email protected]

612-409-0910

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice