St. Croix Hospice Statewide Clinical Director Jamie Hanson, RN, Awarded Aging Media's Frontline Honor Award

OAKDALE, Minn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Statewide Clinical Director for St. Croix Hospice, Jamie Hanson, RN, has been awarded Aging Media Network's 2022 Frontline Honor Hospice Care Award. The Frontline Honors program is designed to showcase the exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum, including innovators, service champions and those leading the experience for patients and their families, as well as their employers. Jamie oversees the clinical operations of all St. Croix Hospice locations and clinical teams in Minnesota.

"I am proud and humbled to receive this award," said Jamie. "As a bedside nurse, I always focused on teaching families to care for their loved ones. The same goes for my role as a hospice leader. I enjoy watching staff coming into their own and sharing their confidence with others."

Jamie began working for St. Croix Hospice in 2014 as an RN Case Manager in North Branch, Minnesota providing direct care for hospice patients. In 2018, Jamie was promoted to Director of Patient Services, taking on additional management responsibility for the local clinical team. In 2019, she was promoted to Regional Director of Clinical Operations in central Minnesota where she oversaw two branches and 75 clinicians caring for an average of 255 hospice patients daily in seven counties. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamie was a leader on the frontlines of St. Croix Hospice's work, continuing to provide in-person patient care throughout the lockdown and support facilities which were particularly strained. Jamie is from White Bear Lake, Minnesota and now resides in Lindstrom, Minnesota with her family.

"Jamie leads her teams with clinical excellence built on a foundation of compassionate care," said Mandy Cogswell, Chief Clinical Officer at St. Croix Hospice. "I am proud to see her recognized here as the exceptional clinician that she is."

Currently, St. Croix Hospice's 1,300+ employees serve more than 3,000 patients and their families across the Midwest. The agency specializes exclusively in expert hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local multidisciplinary care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

