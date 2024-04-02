St. Croix Hospice Volunteer Recognized for Outstanding Service

LINCOLN, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to announce that Nebraska Volunteer Diane Kathol has received the Outstanding Hospice Volunteer Recognition from the Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association (NHPCA). Part of the NHPCA's volunteer recognition program, this honor is given to Nebraska hospice volunteers who provide exemplary service within their communities.

Diane Kathol holding her award certificate while surrounded by St. Croix Hospice team members.

"I had been a nurse for many years, and hospice volunteering has been a rewarding but also very natural way for me to give back to my community," said St. Croix Hospice Volunteer Diane Kathol. "To be honored with this recognition from the NHPCA is incredibly humbling and special."

Since she began volunteering with St. Croix Hospice in 2022, Kathol has helped patients while donating more than 203 hours of her time to making patient calls and completing administrative work to support her team. Kathol has nearly 40 years of experience in healthcare as a nurse, nursing professor and as Dean of Health Professions at the Bryan College of Health Sciences. Known for her warm personality and commitment to patient care, Kathol has built a strong reputation in her local community.

"Diane's recognition by the NHPCA as an Outstanding Hospice Volunteer is well-deserved," said St. Croix Hospice Director of Branch Support Emily Bruna, who oversees the agency's volunteer program. "It takes an incredibly special person to provide comfort and companionship to patients and families during what can be the most vulnerable period of life. Diane consistently models the immense degree of reverence and compassion required in being a hospice volunteer."

The Outstanding Hospice Volunteer Recognition was announced at the 2024 NHPCA Annual Conference, which was hosted by both the NHPCA and the Nebraska Home Care Association and brought together hundreds of healthcare professionals who specialize in end-of-life care. In addition to the formal announcement made at the NHPCA conference, Kathol was also honored during a celebratory event hosted by her local team at the St. Croix Hospice Lincoln branch.

St. Croix Hospice has five branches in Nebraska and has been serving the eastern region of the state since 2015. In Nebraska, St Croix Hospice has the support of more than a dozen volunteers augmenting staff of more than 125, serving nearly 300 patients. The agency takes an integrated approach to hospice care, and their expert team provides physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each patient. If you are interested in being a hospice volunteer, please visit www.stcroixhospice.com/volunteer.

