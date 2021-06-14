St. Croix Hospice Welcomes Scott Redden in New Human Resources VP Position

OAKDALE, Minn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is pleased to welcome Scott Redden in the new role of Vice President of Human Resources. A Minnesota native, Redden brings an extensive background in human resources and healthcare to the agency, most recently serving as Senior VP of Human Resources at Meridian Behavioral Health. At St. Croix Hospice Redden will oversee both the human resources and talent acquisition teams of the growing agency.

Since its founding in 2009, St. Croix Hospice has expanded to serve seven Midwest states through more than 40 locations. The Minnesota-based agency became a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital in October 2020.

"To support our continued growth, St. Croix Hospice is pleased to add Scott Redden to our leadership team in the new role of Vice President of Human Resources," said Stephen Phenneger, President and Chief Financial Officer. "Scott's expertise and leadership in the human resources arena will be critical to the support of St. Croix Hospice employees who are the best hospice caregivers in the industry."

St. Croix Hospice has maintained uninterrupted hospice care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adding new states and locations to its service area 2021 as the agency strives to bring the best hospice care to all those who need it. The agency provides care wherever patients call home, including private residences, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

"I look forward to joining this dynamic agency at such a critical time in health care," said Redden. "Hospice caregivers have overcome incredible obstacles to provide essential care this past year, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to support and build the St. Croix Hospice team."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response times and same-day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

[email protected]

612-364-6066

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

Related Links

http://STCroixHospice.com

