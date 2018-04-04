St. David's HealthCare acquires The Austin Diagnostic Clinic

"The Austin Diagnostic Clinic is comprised of exceptional physicians who are known for high quality, compassionate care and service," David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David's HealthCare, said. "This acquisition will provide a platform for St. David's HealthCare to expand access to primary and multispecialty care and will allow us to serve even more patients within the Central Texas community."

A newly created board of directors, governed by physicians from ADC and St. David's HealthCare, will oversee ADC's operations.

"In order for us to continue providing care to our growing community, we felt that alignment with another entity was critical," Dr. Ghassan Salman, chief executive officer of The Austin Diagnostic Clinic, said. "St. David's HealthCare is a prestigious hospital system. We have developed a strong relationship with its leadership over the years. This was the natural decision."

ADC's main clinic is located inside St. David's North Austin Medical Center. It has the largest number of specialties and providers housed within the hospital. Additional clinic locations include Cedar Park, Round Rock, Westlake, Steiner Ranch and Circle C in Southwest Austin, with nephrology locations in Georgetown, Kyle, Lockhart, Bastrop, San Marcos, Marble Falls and Luling.

St. David's HealthCare

With more than 119 sites across Central Texas, St. David's HealthCare includes seven of the area's leading hospitals and is one of the largest health systems in Texas. The organization has been recognized with a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award—the nation's highest presidential honor for performance excellence. St. David's HealthCare is the third-largest private employer in the Austin area, with more than 10,200 employees.

St. David's HealthCare is a unique partnership between a hospital management company and two local non-profits—St. David's Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation. The proceeds from the operations of the hospitals fund the foundations, which, in turn, invest those dollars back into the community. Since the inception of St. David's HealthCare in 1996, more than $425 million has been given back to the community to improve the health and healthcare of Central Texans.

The Austin Diagnostic Clinic

The Austin Diagnostic Clinic is a group of 154 doctors and providers practicing in 21 medical specialties at nine locations throughout Central Texas. The organization's vision is to be the premier multispecialty clinic providing compassionate care and excellent service. ADC doctors have been caring for Central Texans and their families since 1952.

