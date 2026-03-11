St. David's Women's Center of Texas among national study sites for research on preterm birth risks

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. David's Women's Center of Texas was one of only 19 sites nationwide—and one of just two in Texas—to participate in a national clinical trial examining whether a maternal biomarker test, combined with a preventive care protocol, was associated with improved outcomes for newborns. The PRIME (Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined with Clinical Interventions for Improved Neonatal Outcomes) study included more than 5,000 participants across 19 U.S. locations. The research focused on individuals considered at low risk for preterm birth by traditional standards.

Mollie McDonnold, M.D., maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine and St. David's Women's Center of Texas, served as a principal investigator and oversaw the site's contributions to the study.

"This study offered us an opportunity to participate in research that explored how we might better support patients whose risk for preterm birth may not be detected using traditional methods," Dr. McDonnold said. "The patients we enrolled helped contribute to findings that could shape how maternal care is delivered nationwide. We are proud to have taken part in this important work."

Study participants at St. David's Women's Center of Texas and other trial sites underwent a blood draw between 18 and 21 weeks of pregnancy to assess their risk of spontaneous preterm birth using a maternal biomarker test. Those identified as higher risk received a care regimen that included daily vaginal progesterone, low-dose aspirin and weekly nurse check-ins, in addition to standard prenatal care. Those not identified as higher risk continued with standard prenatal care. Researchers observed that patients identified by the test as higher risk for preterm birth who received the added intervention experienced lower rates of neonatal morbidity and NICU admissions, as well as shorter stays when a NICU admission was needed.

St. David's Women's Center of Texas remains dedicated to improving maternal and neonatal health through patient-centered care and participation in research that informs future standards of practice. As the highest-enrolling site in Texas to contribute to the PRIME study, the hospital continues to support efforts that may lead to earlier identification of preterm birth risks and more tailored care strategies for expectant parents.

