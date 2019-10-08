St. Elizabeth Healthcare Announces New Partnership with doTERRA

"When the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center opens next fall, it will include nearly an entire floor of the building that is dedicated to the holistic, patient-centered approach to care known as integrative oncology," shared Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. "We want patients (and their caregivers) to have as much support and access to resources as possible under one roof."

The doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology will be more than 8,400 square feet on the first floor of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center. The Center will provide a calming space with holistic care options to complement St. Elizabeth's comprehensive medical care, including the use of doTERRA essential oils and aromatherapy, yoga, meditation and a spa for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

"Our priority at St. Elizabeth is to offer the highest quality care and comfort to our patients and their loved ones," said Dr. Doug Flora, executive medical director of oncology services at St. Elizabeth. "Adding supplemental resources will help improve the quality of life for our patients and families as they are going through diagnosis, treatment and into survivorship."

doTERRA first learned of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center from one of its wellness advocates who was a former patient of Dr. Flora and is now a cancer survivor. Inspired by St. Elizabeth's personal and integrative approach to medicine, which aligns with doTERRA's philosophy and focus on wellness and addressing the needs of the whole person, doTERRA made a generous donation of $5 million to the St. Elizabeth Foundation Cancer Center Community Campaign—the largest donation ever received by the foundation. This donation symbolizes the start of a synergistic partnership between the two organizations.

"doTERRA is excited to join St. Elizabeth Healthcare in supporting patients undergoing cancer treatment," said David Stirling, Chief Executive Officer and founding executive of doTERRA. "Going through chemotherapy, radiation and other related treatments are challenging experiences. We are honored to help bring support to these individuals through the doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology during their healing journey."

doTERRA's dedication to advancing the field of essential oils through its collaborative healthcare and research partnerships includes a team of experts including its chief medical officer, clinical scientists, doctors and medical professionals, a medical advisory board of leading experts in fields ranging from dentistry to orthopaedic surgery, and institutional partners.

About St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates five facilities throughout Northern Kentucky and more than 115 primary care and specialty office locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $117 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community in 2017. For more information, visit stelizabeth.com.

About doTERRA

doTERRA® is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing®. The doTERRA Healing Hands™ offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, doTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doTERRA.com.

Public Relations

Phone: (859) 301-6300

Fax (859)301 6340

SOURCE St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Related Links

www.stelizabeth.com

