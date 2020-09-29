St. Elizabeth Healthcare Opens State-of-the-Art Cancer Center

Kentucky faces the highest rates of overall cancer incidence and death in the United States. The Commonwealth also leads the nation in lung cancer incidence and death and colorectal cancer incidence. With the ability to treat nearly 500 patients in a day, St. Elizabeth's six-story facility will lead the way in providing personalized care and treatment in the region.

"We know our community needs enhanced cancer care now. This day could not come any sooner. The opening of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center will be a momentous occasion for our community as we work together to fight cancer," said Garren Colvin, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. "Many Kentuckians rely on St. Elizabeth for quality treatment across the healthcare continuum. Now, we will be able to provide even greater access to more individuals facing a cancer diagnosis, right here in our region and nation."

The St. Elizabeth Cancer Center will offer cancer detection, diagnosis and care — all under one roof. With an emphasis on precision medicine and genomic health, screening education and prevention, clinical research and advanced, innovative technology, St. Elizabeth will provide a seamless experience for patients undergoing treatment. St. Elizabeth is also a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, consulting with Mayo Clinic cancer specialists and providing patients access to second opinions at no extra cost. In addition, as a member of the UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate and Research Networks, patients will also have access to additional clinical programs.

"As a cancer survivor myself, I know all too well how important it is to have a multidisciplinary approach to care," said Dr. Doug Flora, executive medical director of St. Elizabeth Oncology Services. "Our new Cancer Center leverages the best healthcare practices to provide an advanced and personalized experience to our patients. With everything our patients need under one roof, they will spend less time worrying about where their next appointment is and more time on what matters most — healing."

The Cancer Center has been intentionally designed to provide a leading caregiving experience for patients and includes design elements that help slow the spread of germs, especially important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key elements of the Cancer Center include:

doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology : This more than 8,400-square-foot space on the first floor of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center complements St. Elizabeth's personalized medical care and offers a calming space for patients. Offerings within the facility include counseling and support groups, a demonstration kitchen, patient and family resource center, art and music therapy, massage, acupuncture, meditation and more.

: This more than 8,400-square-foot space on the first floor of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center complements St. Elizabeth's personalized medical care and offers a calming space for patients. Offerings within the facility include counseling and support groups, a demonstration kitchen, patient and family resource center, art and music therapy, massage, acupuncture, meditation and more. Real-time locating system (RTLS): Through sensors located in badges received upon check-in, this system enables a better, faster experience that eliminates the need for waiting rooms, while managing the flow of patients and associates throughout the hospital.

To staff the Cancer Center, St. Elizabeth currently employs 60 specialized clinicians. Over the next several years, the system plans to hire additional medical oncologists, surgeons and ancillary support members. For current job openings, visit careers.stelizabeth.com.

Celebrate with St. Elizabeth through its grand opening events from Oct. 5-9, including:

A tour of the facility, hosted by Dr. Doug Flora , on Facebook Live

, on Facebook Live Yoga therapy to learn breathing and relaxation techniques, on Facebook Live

A donation from Northern Kentucky -area Skyline Chilis based on purchases made on Oct. 9

St. Elizabeth associates contributed $1.5 million in support of the St. Elizabeth Foundation Cancer Center campaign, with more than 70% of associates donating. Overall, with a generous community and partners, St. Elizabeth Foundation exceeded its $35 million campaign goal.

St. Elizabeth worked with Turner Construction as the construction manager for the Cancer Center. Champlin Architecture acted as local designer and HGA Architects were lead designers.

For more information about the Cancer Center, visit stelizabeth.com/cancercenter.

