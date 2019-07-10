St. Elizabeth Launches Beyond the Beam: Share Your Story about Cancer Care

Beyond the Beam is a project to capture and preserve your cancer care journey whether you are a survivor, caregiver, family member or an associate. Kathy Jennings, Senior Vice President of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth said, "During the beam signing event, we heard so many beautiful, inspirational and heart-warming stories. Since the beam gets covered during construction, we wanted to find a way to capture and share the stories of all the people who signed the beam."

To submit your story, visit stelizabeth.com/beam, fill out the form on the web page with your name and contact information, and tell your story. You can also attach a video or photo. Would you like to honor someone who cared for you or inspired you? How has cancer affected you or a loved one? Who has been right here for you during your cancer journey?



Dr. Doug Flora, Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth said, "The stories of our patients and our associates are important to preserve—they are the foundation of what our patient-focused cancer center signifies."



When you share your story, St. Elizabeth Healthcare may contact you for more information and to capture your story with a photo or video. A Beyond the Beam website has been created to highlight the impact advanced cancer treatment can have on a person, a family and a community.



The new five-story, 250,000 square foot cancer center on the St. Elizabeth Edgewood campus will open in 2020. Dr. Flora said, "It is our mission to build a healthier Northern Kentucky. We believe by putting everything you need to fight cancer in one center, we can better serve our patients and the community. Our new cancer center will lead the way in personalized cancer care."

