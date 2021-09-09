St. Elizabeth's Medical Center's Bone and Joint Center Welcomes New Physicians, Expanded Offerings for Patients

BRIGHTON, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, recently welcomed two new physicians to the service to further the best-in-class orthopedics care that St. Elizabeth's Medical Center offers to Boston-area residents.

Foot and ankle surgeon David Caldarella, DPM, FACFAS, is the newest physician to join the hospital's medical staff. Dr. Caldarella is a fellowship-trained podiatrist and expert in foot and ankle conditions in both adults and pediatrics, with a focus on: congenital and acquired deformities; traumatic injuries; foot and ankle fracture care; sports-related injuries; foot and ankle reconstruction, and revisional surgery.

Dr. Caldarella is board certified in foot surgery and reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He earned his medical degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa, after which he completed residency in foot and ankle surgery at The Podiatry Institute at Emory/Northlake Regional Medical Center in Atlanta, GA. He was then awarded a prestigious AO fellowship on the foot, ankle, and amputee service in the department of orthopedic surgery at Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington Medical School in Seattle, Washington.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Caldarella join our team. His expertise in the field of podiatry helps to round out our team of fellowship-trained subspecialists who are among the leading clinicians in New England, allowing for us to provide a comprehensive orthopedics program for patients no matter their injury," said Thomas Gill, M.D., Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery for Steward Health Care.

Dr. Caldarella joins the St. Elizabeth's Bone and Joint Center, located at 736 Cambridge Street, in Boston, Mass. The growing Orthopedics practice at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center includes the recent addition of physiatrist (expert in non-surgical care) sports medicine specialist Hector Osoria, M.D.

In addition to the Foot and Ankle service, the Bone and Joint Center at St. Elizabeth's features some of Boston's best-in-class services in the following fields:

These growth opportunities come on the heels of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Steward Health Care becoming the first official medical provider for the Massachusetts Pirates, the first East Coast-based team in the professional Indoor Football League. With this partnership, Dr. Gill was also appointed Head Team Physician.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.semc.org/ortho or call 617-779-6500.

About St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Boston University Teaching Hospital, offers patients access to some of Boston's most respected physicians and advanced treatments for a full-range of medical specialties, including family medicine, cardiovascular care, women and infants' health, cancer care, neurology care, and orthopedics. The 308-bed tertiary care facility is part of Steward Health Care.

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care's physician-owned and -led business model was built to unlock access to the highest-quality care at a sustainable cost, committed to providing personalized, ongoing medical services that positively impact patients' physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.

Founded in 2010 by Ralph de la Torre, M.D., Steward Health Care is the largest physician-owned health care network with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 health care professionals empowering the health and wellness journey of 12.3 million patients a year through its extensive global network of hospitals, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and substantial behavioral health services.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 39 hospitals worldwide, including 34 across Arizona (4), Arkansas (1), Florida (3), Louisiana (1), Massachusetts (10), Ohio (2), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (7) and Utah (5), as well as five internationally in Malta (2) and Colombia (3).

For more information, visit www.steward.org.

