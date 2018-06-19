ST Engineering and SafeRide Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Protect Connected and Autonomous Vehicles From Cyberattack

SINGAPORE and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group, and SafeRide Technologies, a specialist in automotive cybersecurity offering anomaly uncovering and cyber threat prevention for connected and autonomous vehicles, announced today a strategic partnership that will integrate SafeRide's software cybersecurity suite, vSentry™ with ST Engineering's Connected Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) platforms.

"Cybersecurity is one of the core capabilities that we are delivering in our products and solutions. With the rapid advances in vehicle technology, the need to safeguard the integrity and security of the systems becomes more urgent," said Lee Shiang Long, President of ST Engineering's Land Systems arm. "The multi-layer protection that SafeRide offers provides a comprehensive cybersecurity suite for ensuring that our next generation vehicles are safe from cyber threats."

This on-board cybersecurity capability will integrate with ST Engineering's in-house cybersecurity capabilities such as wireless connectivity and software applications to provide a robust solution to diagnose and eliminate potential cyber vulnerabilities of the Group's connected and autonomous vehicles.

SafeRide's vSentry™, is a multidisciplinary cybersecurity solution that combines a multi-layer deterministic, zero false-positive, security engine with a unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) based anomaly uncovering and response engine for future-proof protection against known and unknown threats and anomalies. Offering multiple layers of protection, the holistic security suite protects the vehicle connectivity channels, connected application software and the in-vehicle network, to enable safety and protection of digital assets.

"We feel privileged that ST Engineering, a leader in advancing autonomous bus solutions, has chosen us as a partner for its next generation AV platforms, and feel excited about the opportunities ahead," said Yossi Vardi, SafeRide CEO and Co-Founder. "The robust security and value-added services that SafeRide's solution enables are key for supporting the AV projects as well as other leading industry innovations that ST Engineering drives."

In early June 2018, ST Engineering started on-road testing of its autonomous mobility-on-demand vehicle in Singapore's resort island, Sentosa. It has combined a variety of technologies such as radar, lidars, GPS, odometry, and computer vision, to transform a 6.8-metre electric bus into one that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input. The advanced control systems interpret fused sensory information and identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.

