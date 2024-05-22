ST Engineering iDirect and Arabsat strengthen partnership for expanded market access on Arabsat BADR-7 and 6A Broadband Managed Services

iDirect Hub infrastructure technology supports Arabsat's ambitions to expand to new audiences and provide end-to-end seamless connectivity

HERNDON, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, and Arabsat, the leading satellite operator and service provider in the Arab world, are extending their successful multi-year partnership to bring connectivity to new markets in the Middle East, Africa and West/Central Asia.

While Arabsat's BADR-7 Ka-band satellite and 6A Ku-Band satellite currently service locations including Africa, Middle East and parts of Asia, the government-backed satellite service provider is now working alongside ST Engineering iDirect to expand its coverage to manage connectivity services in countries that face poor infrastructure challenges. Arabsat's expansion into new markets is part of Saudi Arabia's wider initiative to continue to invest in space, diversify from the media and broadcast sector and bring satellite internet capabilities to users in remote and underserved areas through its VSAT broadband business.

To close the digital divide, bridge the widening connectivity gap and bring vital resources in addition to managed services such as e-learning and disaster recovery solutions to residents in those countries, Arabsat is deploying the next-generation iDirect Hub infrastructure DCR/DBR to expand its existing Dialog and Evolution-based ground systems in four new gateways. This is in addition to the existing two gateways to utilize and operate almost 30 beams on Ka-Band, Ku-band, and C-Band to serve diverse coverages and geographical locations.

The iDirect Hub Infrastructure provides a highly-scalable and flexible solution for Arabsat's Dialog-based gateway deployments, achieving a higher throughput, greater efficiency and flexibility. It establishes the foundation for Arabsat to migrate to a virtualized, cloud-based hybrid infrastructure over time. As their network and requirements evolve, they can easily adopt the recently announced Intuition and its standards-based, end-to-end orchestration capabilities to further speed up the time-to-market and streamline service delivery.

"This partnership brings together best-in-breed ground system technology complementing Arabsat's advanced constellation of HTS satellites. We're committed to delivering flexible and future-ready solutions that enable Arabsat to address a wide range of services from media and enterprise, to mobility and broadband, to help them to unlock new markets and growth. By leveraging cutting-edge, forward-compatible technology, we are empowering Arabsat to extend its reach, transforming lives across the EMEA region through seamless satellite connectivity," said Don Claussen, CEO at ST Engineering iDirect.

"Expanding our partnership with ST Engineering iDirect underscores our company-wide commitment to transforming the lives of communities in the EMEA region through satellite connectivity," said Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO and President of Arabsat. "ST Engineering iDirect provides best-in-class technology that will enable us to expand our services portfolio across the entire region to provide real-time and enjoyable satellite broadband experience with competitive market SLAs. We are dedicated to promoting fairer distribution of broadband for a range of use cases, continuing to deliver the very best quality of service content for our customers, and ensuring we have a future-proof network so we can adapt and respond as market demands evolve."

About ST Engineering iDirect

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world's best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect