ST Engineering iDirect CTO Sridhar Kuppanna Named CTO of the Year by The Fast Mode

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Sridhar Kuppanna, has been named CTO of the Year (Solution Provider, Global) in the Leadership Excellence category at The Fast Mode Awards 2025. The award recognizes Kuppanna's visionary leadership in advancing satellite technology and its integration into the global telecommunications ecosystem.

Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer, ST Engineering iDirect

The inaugural awards program from The Fast Mode, a leading industry media, research and analysis platform, celebrates the organizations and leaders driving innovation in connectivity and digital transformation. The Leadership Excellence category honors executives whose work has significantly shaped the telecom industry through strategic vision, measurable achievements, and forward-looking impact.

Under Kuppanna's leadership, ST Engineering iDirect has pioneered breakthroughs in cloud-native satellite ground systems, AI-driven network automation and 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). His strategic direction has been instrumental in unifying satellite and terrestrial networks, highlighted by the industry's first demonstration of interoperability between a cloud-native ground system and a 5G Core. This work is paving the way for a standardized 5G-6G future where satellite connectivity is seamless.

"I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from The Fast Mode," said Sridhar Kuppanna. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of the entire ST Engineering iDirect team. Our focus is on building an open, standardized, and interoperable future where satellite and terrestrial networks converge. By harnessing the power of cloud, 5G, and AI, we are committed to delivering autonomous, intelligent networks that redefine the possibilities of global connectivity."

As announced by The Fast Mode on December 1, 2025, winners will be honored at the LiveX Kuala Lumpur 2026 summit on February 6, 2026. The event will bring together industry leaders to explore the technologies and strategies shaping AI-first telecommunications.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

