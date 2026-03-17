ST Engineering iDirect Launches Intuition Foresight to Automate Network Management and Service Provisioning

AI-driven solution paves the way for self-healing, autonomous networks

HERNDON, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the launch of Intuition Foresight, an advanced orchestration and management suite designed to deliver AI-driven network intelligence and unified control across multi-vendor, multi-platform, and multi-network environments. The solution advances the company's Intuition strategy and marks a significant step toward the realization of self-healing, autonomous networks.

Intuition Foresight addresses the industry’s persistent challenges in managing the complexity of integrating diverse satellite systems and is designed to support operators at every stage of their modernization journey.

Intuition Foresight addresses the industry's persistent challenges in managing the complexity of integrating diverse satellite systems and is designed to support operators at every stage of their modernization journey. The single pane of glass interface layers on top of existing infrastructure, incorporating third-party vendors and applications while leveraging AI and automation, without disrupting current operations. Its modular design enables incremental upgrades, parallel network operations, network convergence, and smooth migration, ensuring a customer-centric approach to decision-making and timelines.

The solution is built upon three vital functional areas that are requirements for modernization and advanced network operations:

Simplified Configuration Management

To accelerate service delivery, Intuition Foresight adopts a single pane of glass interface that centralizes network and service management, streamlining configuration and provisioning. Its standardized, declarative APIs convert service priorities into precise network configurations, reducing manual effort and enhancing operational efficiency across diverse environments. Its compatibility across multiple ST Engineering iDirect networks and third-party systems unlocks the full potential of applications such Global Bandwidth Management, delivering greater value throughout the unified ecosystem.





To accelerate service delivery, Intuition Foresight adopts a single pane of glass interface that centralizes network and service management, streamlining configuration and provisioning. Its standardized, declarative APIs convert service priorities into precise network configurations, reducing manual effort and enhancing operational efficiency across diverse environments. Its compatibility across multiple ST Engineering iDirect networks and third-party systems unlocks the full potential of applications such Global Bandwidth Management, delivering greater value throughout the unified ecosystem. Observability and Data Infrastructure

Intuition Foresight unifies network data and events from every deployed element into a centralized data lake. The solution prepares, correlates, and enriches this data with third‑party inputs and contextual intelligence to create a normalized, AI‑ready dataset. This foundation powers real‑time visualization, advanced analytics, and deeper operational insights.





Intuition Foresight unifies network data and events from every deployed element into a centralized data lake. The solution prepares, correlates, and enriches this data with third‑party inputs and contextual intelligence to create a normalized, AI‑ready dataset. This foundation powers real‑time visualization, advanced analytics, and deeper operational insights. AI-Driven Automation

By applying advanced AI models, Intuition Foresight aims to shift networks from reactive responses to predictive and proactive operations. With 360° closed-loop automation, the solution is designed to detect anomalies, diagnose issues, and recommend mitigation actions before end-users are impacted. Building on recent customer trials and proofs of concept, ST Engineering iDirect is actively developing a suite of applications for root cause analysis, anomaly detection, and threat monitoring, which will be integrated into the solution as it evolves.

"With Intuition Foresight, we are addressing the modernization challenges of our customers by combining advanced AI capabilities with our deep domain expertise in satellite communications," said Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer at ST Engineering iDirect. "This approach simplifies complex operations and gives operators a clear path to express the full potential of their networks by bringing together intelligent automation with predictive insights that shift operators from reactive to proactive management."

Intuition Foresight positions operators for the next era of satellite networking. By enabling networks to self-diagnose and self-heal, the suite minimizes downtime, improves service reliability, and enhances user experiences. Through multiple AI-driven proofs of concept, ST Engineering iDirect is showcasing how intelligent automation can transform operational models across commercial, mobility, and government markets.

Visit ST Engineering iDirect at Booth 2406 at the Satellite 2026 Conference in Washington, D.C., March 23–26, 2026, to see firsthand how Intuition Foresight is shaping the future of satellite communications.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect