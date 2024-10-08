ST Engineering iDirect makes Intuition available for Customer Testing and Adoption Planning

Release integrates cloud-native capabilities and ST Engineering iDirect's proven mobility, waveform, and bandwidth management technologies

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the availability of Intuition, its next-generation, cloud-native, software-defined ground system designed for multi-orbit environments, for customer testing and adoption.

Intuition is engineered to revolutionize how satellite networks are deployed, how connectivity services are delivered, and how satellite operators and service providers can drive revenue while streamlining operations. This powerful platform combines the best of ST Engineering iDirect's trusted technologies with future-focused cloud-based, standards-based, multi-orbit solutions, enabling customers to scale effortlessly while maintaining exceptional service quality.

This initial release marks a critical step toward the general availability release in 2025, allowing customers early integration and testing of Intuition in their own network ecosystems. This hands-on experience helps to accelerate the adoption of new high-performance features alongside ST Engineering iDirect's renowned innovations in mobility and bandwidth management.

With this release, customers can begin to plan for the advanced capabilities of Intuition, including:

Cloud Migration: Customers can familiarize themselves with Intuition's hub compute rack (DCR) infrastructure within a private cloud environment for network processing - enhancing operational flexibility.

Standards-based, Cloud-native Network Management System (NMS): Built on a microservices architecture with standards-based APIs, Intuition's NMS is capable of supporting hundreds of thousands of terminals and provides a comprehensive view of network health, performance and usage, giving customers the power to make data-driven decisions instantly – all in a single view.

Built on a microservices architecture with standards-based APIs, Intuition's NMS is capable of supporting hundreds of thousands of terminals and provides a comprehensive view of network health, performance and usage, giving customers the power to make data-driven decisions instantly – all in a single view. Increased Mobility and Multi-Orbit Functionality: Industry-leading mobility applications are further improved with even faster beam mapping for optimized beam selection. The introduction of domain-based automatic beam switching (D-ABS) ensures seamless, flexible network changes, while a new unified satellite tracking solution enhances multi-orbit operations.

Increased Mobility and Multi-Orbit Functionality: Industry-leading mobility applications are further improved with even faster beam mapping for optimized beam selection. The introduction of domain-based automatic beam switching (D-ABS) ensures seamless, flexible network changes, while a new unified satellite tracking solution enhances multi-orbit operations.

Best-in-class Technologies: Intuition integrates ST Engineering iDirect's trusted innovations including Global Bandwidth Management (GBWM), enabling customers to differentiate their service offerings with optimized service level agreements - a key feature for global operators.

"No two customers will use Intuition the same way," said Don Claussen, CEO at ST Engineering iDirect. "This initial release is a critical first step that empowers our customers to plan more effectively and rapidly integrate Intuition within their unique network environments. We're committed to working with our customers to develop tailored strategies that maximize the return on their investments, ensuring long-term growth in today's competitive landscape."

As part of its phased release strategy, ST Engineering iDirect will continue to collaborate closely with customers, offering comprehensive support as they prepare for Intuition's full general availability in 2025.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect