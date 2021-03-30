ST Equipment & Technology Teams with Salt River Materials Group on Fly Ash Recycling System

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Equipment & Technology LLC (STET) headquartered in Needham, MA, announces the collaboration of a fly ash beneficiation project with the Phoenix Cement Company, a company of the Salt River Materials Group (SRMG). STET is a leader in proprietary technology converting fly ash to useful products for cement and concrete manufacture. The project will be the 26th commercial-scale fly ash separator installed worldwide by STET.

In 2020, SRMG announced the award of a fly ash contract with a Utah power plant. SRMG is currently constructing a new fly ash beneficiation facility at the plant utilizing the patented STET fly ash separation system. STET is supplying the separation equipment, engineering and commissioning services, and an exclusive technology operating license for SRMG. STET and SRMG are targeting operations to begin midyear.

"SRMG and STET have been working closely to develop a commercially effective beneficiation process improving the quality of the fly ash," says Dale Diulus, SRMG Senior Vice President, Pozzolan Business Unit. "We look forward to many years of fly ash sales into the southwestern U.S. markets."

A recent study1 projects the global fly ash market to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.6%, reaching $6.86 billion by 2026. "SRMG and STET are respected leaders in the fly ash and construction materials fields, and it is a good fit for our two companies to be collaborating on this project," says Tom Cerullo, STET President. "The fly ash separator will be our first in the western U.S. We are excited to be working with Salt River to complete another successful fly ash project."

The STET technology is the most widely implemented fly ash LOI reduction technology in the world. Loss on ignition (LOI) testing is a generally accepted method for estimating the unburned carbon content of fly ash. For over 30 years, STET, and its sister company Separation Technologies LLC (ST), have been leaders in providing dry powder separation equipment, technology and engineering services for the fly ash beneficiation, minerals processing, and now for protein-enrichment of food and feed.

ST and STET are subsidiaries of Titan America LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com), a leading heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its products include cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and fly ash. Its parent company, Titan Cement International S.A. (www.titan-cement.com), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to support the UN goals.

CONTACT:

Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

for Titan America, LLC.

(215) 431-3946

1 http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4996689

SOURCE Titan America, LLC

Related Links

http://www.titanamerica.com

