St. Francis College Launches Online Workforce Programs to Equip Corporate Executives to Lead Amidst Economic Change

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Francis College has launched two online workforce development programs that provide up-to-the-minute training on critical business operations to ensure corporate professionals can lead successfully amidst rapidly-changing business environments.

The new programs - Supply Chain Excellence and Leading Through Turbulent Times - were designed by Industry subject matter experts and published authors, including Shawn Achor, Dr. Hal Movius, and Nobels Colloquia Prize Winner Dave Ulrich.

Business leaders can register for the programs at https://workforce.sfc.edu which are powered by CorpU, a Udemy Company, and cohort-based workforce development organization and pioneer in the online learning space.

"Organizations globally are experiencing unprecedented changes to their operations and their workforces, that in many cases the pandemic accelerated," said Miguel Martinez-Saenz, Ph.D., president of St. Francis College. "We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the leading business professionals and professors to design courses that will help corporate leaders increase their company's bottom line, improve productivity and gain competitive advantage, as well as give them the tools and confidence to navigate the evolving business environment."

The five-week Supply Chain Excellence program will teach end-to-end perspectives on operations and how supply chain logistics affect many areas throughout hundreds of industry verticals. Enrolled professionals will learn to streamline a supply chain's effectiveness and the impact of new technology on supply chains. Program courses include Competitive Implications of Demand Planning, and Improving Procurement Practices and will be taught by Industry thought leaders including Dr. Christopher D. Norek, senior partner with Chain Connectors, Inc.

The eight-week Leading Through Turbulent Times program will be taught by industry experts and will include courses such as Practicing Positive Leadership and Conducting Interest-Based Negotiations. These courses explore the various impacts on a recovering economy and how to navigate shifting expectations and needs of corporate operations.

The non-credit workforce development programs are fully online for maximum flexibility. Each week offers a different module built to enhance the participant's knowledge and skills, which includes two-to-three hours of self-directed learning and a one-hour synchronous engagement.

Participants are taught through a guided cohort model and can ask questions, participate in discussions, and receive feedback on their work. All participants receive a certificate of completion at the end of the program.

About St. Francis College

For more than 160 years, St. Francis College has provided a diverse student body, from Brooklyn and around the world, an affordable private college education rooted in Franciscan values of inclusivity and respect of all people. Located in the heart of Brooklyn – minutes from Wall Street, world-class cultural institutions, and leading entrepreneurial hubs – St. Francis College offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and four master's degree programs. Our programs inspire lifelong learning and prepare students for fulfilling careers in the 21st-century global economy.

