St. George's University 2018 Graduates Move on to Quell America's Doctor Shortage

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend, St. George's University School of Medicine celebrated its 2018 commencement ceremony at Lincoln Center in New York City.

This year's graduating class hails from 44 states, six Canadian provinces, and 51 countries worldwide. They join a network of more than 16,000 physicians who have earned their Doctor of Medicine degrees from SGU, which opened in 1977.

St. George's University Graduation

"On behalf of the faculty, staff, and administration of St. George's University, I would like to offer a heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2018," said St. George's University President Dr. G. Richard Olds. "Over the past few years -- with the support of family and friends -- these students have worked hard to become top-notch medical professionals. Now, they'll move on to fill the gaps in America's doctor workforce."

The newest wave of SGU physicians will begin residency programs in 46 states and several foreign countries -- including Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and Canada. These graduates will play a critical role in filling America's growing physician shortage. SGU is the number one provider of U.S. doctors into first-year residencies. This year, more than 900 graduates will begin a U.S. residency.

SGU graduates will be particularly crucial in primary care and underserved areas. The country will be short up to 50,000 primary care doctors by 2030, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. More than two-thirds of international medical graduates practice in primary care. This year, three in four SGU graduates chose primary care residencies.

"Our graduates are uniquely suited to tackle the nation's primary care shortage and provide care to those most in need," said Dr. Olds. "Being a part of this mission and watching these students grow has been an honor for me and the rest of the SGU community."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, social science, and more. St. George's is affiliated with institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 17,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University's programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities and recognized as the best in the region. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

