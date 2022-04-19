St. George's University Announces Admission Partnership with Essex County College and Caldwell University

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University announced a new partnership today that will provide eligible students from Essex County College and Caldwell University streamlined admission to St. George's University School of Medicine.

Accepted students will complete two years at Essex County College and one year at Caldwell University before pursuing a four-year medical degree at St. George's.

"We are thrilled to establish the first-ever 2+1+4 partnership for high-achieving students at Essex County College and Caldwell University," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the depth of the U.S. doctor shortage. Partnerships like this one will help close that gap by making the path to medicine more accessible for aspiring physicians."

Students in the 2+1+4 program must successfully complete their first two years of undergraduate study at Essex County College with an associate's degree in biology. Then they must complete one year of undergraduate study at Caldwell University. After that, they'll move on to the four-year medical degree program at St. George's University in Grenada. They'll also have the opportunity to spend their first year of medicine at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, which maintains a special partnership with St. George's University.

In order to remain eligible for the program, students must maintain a 3.4 grade point average while enrolled at Essex County College and at Caldwell. They must also register a competitive score on the MCAT.

Students accepted to the 2+1+4 program will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon matriculating at St. George's University. They will receive their Bachelor of Science degree from Caldwell upon successfully completing the first year of the SGU's MD program.

"We're extremely excited about this new partnership," said Dr. Augustine A. Boakye, president of Essex County College. "We're pleased to be able to help our students who aspire to careers in medicine make their dreams a reality at St. George's University. Essex County College's curriculum will help ensure students receive a solid foundation as they continue on the path toward becoming medical doctors."

"Caldwell University is thrilled to partner with St. George's University and Essex County College to offer students the opportunity to pursue medicine with exposure to medical professionals from around the world," said Caldwell President Matthew Whelan, Ed.D. "This collaboration will provide our high achieving students who are passionate about making a difference in healthcare, and who may face economic challenges, with the chance to earn both their undergraduate and medical degrees through a global lens."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 24,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

Media Contact:

Maggie Servais

(202) 471-4228 ext. 117

[email protected]

SOURCE St. George's University