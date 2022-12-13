St. George's University Announces Admissions Partnership with Christian Brothers University

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University announced a new partnership today that will provide eligible students from Christian Brothers University with streamlined admissions to St. George's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine .

"We're thrilled to partner with Christian Brothers University to educate the next generation of doctors and veterinarians," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "Both of these professions are facing shortages that pose a concerning threat to public health. Initiatives like this one will help us close those gaps, and we're honored to work toward that goal alongside CBU."

The partnership creates a "4+4" program, in which students spend four years at each institution. Those who wish to qualify must express interest while applying to CBU or while matriculating. Interested students must pursue a Bachelor of Science degree at CBU, complete all prerequisite coursework, maintain a strong GPA, and score competitively on relevant entrance exams. Interested veterinary students must also report at least 500 hours of animal experience alongside a veterinarian or animal-care professional.

St. George's University will waive application fees for interested students and fast-track CBU applications during the admissions process. Students accepted into the medical program will receive a $10,000 scholarship. They will also be eligible for additional SGU scholarships and grants.

Those who enter the School of Medicine will be eligible to complete their first two years of study in Grenada, or they can complete their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and second year in Grenada. The following two years of clinical rotations will take place at St. George's-affiliated hospitals in the United States or United Kingdom. Veterinary students will be eligible to complete three years of study in Grenada and their final clinical year within SGU's network of 30-plus affiliates located in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

"This partnership with St. George's University provides a unique opportunity for high-achieving undergraduate students at Christian Brothers University who are interested in pursuing careers in medicine or veterinary medicine," said Dr. James McGuffee, Dean of the CBU School of Sciences. "We are pleased to partner with St. George's University as we nurture future graduates who will in turn use their advanced degrees to serve as medical doctors or doctors of veterinary medicine."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

