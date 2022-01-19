St. George's University Announces Direct-Admission Partnership with Beal University

BANGOR, Maine, and TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University announced a new direct-admission partnership with Beal University in Bangor, Maine. The new program establishes a pathway for qualified Beal graduates to gain immediate entry into the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine .

"We're excited to team up with Beal University to educate new doctors and veterinarians at a time when these professions are in such high demand," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University.

The partnership establishes a "3+4" program that enables students to complete their undergraduate and graduate degrees in just seven years. Students who wish to qualify must express their interest when they apply to Beal University, where they will complete a three-year bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences.

To ensure they can proceed to St. George's, students must complete all undergraduate coursework, meet minimum grade point averages, and score competitively on requisite graduate entrance exams. Veterinary students should also have completed the recommended 500 hours of animal experience. St. George's University will waive application fees and fast-track students in the combined degree program for application review, interviews, and admission decisions.

Those who enter St. George's University School of Medicine will be eligible to complete their first two years of study in Grenada, or they can complete their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and second year in Grenada. The following two years of clinical rotations will take place at St. George's-affiliated hospitals in the United States or United Kingdom, with elective opportunities available in Canada. Veterinary students will be eligible to complete three years of study in Grenada and their final clinical year within SGU's network of 30-plus affiliates located in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, or the Netherlands.

"We take pride in preparing students for both U.S.-based and international careers," Olds said.

"Our new partnership with St. George's gives Beal students a tremendous opportunity," said Sheryl DeWalt, president of Beal University. "It puts them on an accelerated career path and ensures a smooth transition from undergraduate work to medical training."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The university's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. Its programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Beal University

Beal University, founded in 1891, has evolved into a comprehensive university with diverse academic offerings including degrees in biomedicine, nursing, health sciences and information technology, and business. Beal's strong academic programs, experienced faculty and commitment to experiential learning continues to be the strength of the university. Beal offers programs from diploma to graduate level degrees facilitating all levels of academic pursuits to be achieved as well as enabling graduates to continue to complete advanced degrees. Its programs are accredited and approved by many regulatory agencies. For more information, visit www.beal.edu.

