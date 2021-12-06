St. George's University Announces Direct Admission Partnership With Fisher College

BOSTON and TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University announced a new direct admission partnership with Fisher College in Boston. The partnership establishes three pipelines for qualified Fisher College graduates to gain immediate entry to St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine with a guaranteed scholarship.

"We are delighted to partner with Fisher College to help its most talented students pursue their dreams of becoming doctors," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, President of St. George's University.

Students who wish to pursue a career in medicine or veterinary medicine can take advantage of the "4+4" program, which will allow them to advance to four-year M.D. or D.V.M. programs at St. George's after completing all prerequisites and their Bachelor's degree in Biology at Fisher. The program will also grant them a $10,000 scholarship.

Under the "3+4 program," pre-med students who demonstrate academic excellence will have the option to advance to the St. George's M.D. program at the end of their third year at Fisher, also with a $10,000 scholarship.

A "2+5" program will allow international students pursuing an Associate's degree in Health Sciences at Fisher to proceed to St. George's five-year M.D. program with a $5,000 scholarship upon graduation.

Students who wish to pursue the direct admissions programs at St. George's must express interest upon applying to Fisher College. St. George's will waive application fees for accepted students and grant priority status for interviews and decisions.

In order to proceed to the St. George's School of Medicine, students must maintain a 3.4 grade point average at Fisher and obtain a competitive score on the MCAT. A 3.2 grade point average and competitive score on the GRE are required for entry into the St. George's School of Veterinary Medicine.

"We are excited to offer our students a seamless pathway to a career in medicine," said Steve Rich, President of Fisher College. "Our direct admission partnership with St. George's University will ease some of the stress that students, particularly those from abroad, feel about applying to medical school."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Fisher

For more than a century, Fisher has been changing lives by providing students with the tools they need to compete successfully in today's challenging economy. Though built around the liberal arts, our on campus and online programs reflect our expertise in practical fields like management, accounting, fashion merchandising, criminal justice, biology, information technology, and cybersecurity, to name a few. We believe in educating students through close intellectual engagement with our faculty, meeting together in small-group classroom settings, or with industry and business leaders through internships, guest lectures, and site visits. We take full advantage of the educational resources of Boston, a city both rich in history and culture, and a center of intellectual ferment, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement. For more information, please visit www.fisher.edu

