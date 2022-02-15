St. George's University Announces Direct Admissions Partnership with George Brown College

TORONTO and TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University announced today a new direct admissions partnership with George Brown College. The program offers two pathways for qualified George Brown graduates to gain immediate entry into the St. George's University Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine .

"Both Canada and the United States are facing acute shortages of doctors and veterinarians," said Dr. G Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "This partnership will provide aspiring doctors and vets the education and skills they need to serve their communities."

"SGU is very proud of this new Canadian partnership, and we are looking forward to a strong and productive relationship for many years to come," said Chuck Furey, director of admissions for Canada at SGU. "Our students will benefit greatly from the wonderful expertise across both institutions."

George Brown students who finish the Pre-Health Sciences Pathway, submit two letters of recommendation, complete an interview, and meet all necessary admissions and grade requirements will progress into one of two pathways at St. George's.

Students with at least a 3.2 grade point average may enroll in the five-year Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program. Those with a grade point average of at least 3.4 and a competitive MCAT or GRE score will be eligible to enter the four-year Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program.

Qualified medical students will have the opportunity to spend their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom or on the St. George's University campus in Grenada. All medical students spend their second year in Grenada and their third- and fourth-year clinical rotations at affiliated hospitals in the United States or the United Kingdom, with elective opportunities available in locations across Canada.

Qualified veterinary students will spend their first three years on the St. George's campus in Grenada before undertaking their final clinical year at affiliated hospitals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, or the Netherlands.

"At St. George's, we offer our students the opportunity to pursue a truly international education," Dr. Olds said.

"We are excited to partner with St. George's to help our students to pursue their career goals," said Alex Irwin, director of transitional education at George Brown. "The direct admissions program provides a valuable pathway to medical school for our students, and offers one more compelling reason for promising students to consider George Brown College."

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

