HACKENSACK, N.J., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University School of Medicine has announced that it has awarded CityDoctors Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Scholarships to eight applicants from New Jersey over the last two years. In August 2016, Ryan Zahn, Andrew Bradshaw, Eileen Alvarez and Santiago Minaya were each awarded a scholarship and are in the Class of 2020. The 2017-2018 scholarships were awarded to Timothy Muia, Larissa Tavares, Jeris Abuhouran and Michael Dragone. These recent recipients are currently enrolled and are in the Classes of 2021 and 2022.

St. George's University Announces New Jersey CityDoctors Scholarship Recipients

"We are proud to provide financial assistance to these talented New Jerseyans who are committed to launching their medical careers in high-need urban areas," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, President of St. George's University. "This scholarship program allows students who might otherwise be unable to afford medical school to serve their communities as physicians."

Through the CityDoctors program, St. George's University will cover 50 percent of tuition for each of the eight scholarship winners. All eight are from Bergen County or affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and have expressed interest in returning to the area to practice. New Jersey needs them -- by 2020, the state will be short 3,000 primary care physicians.

CityDoctors Hackensack University Medical Center Scholarships are available to students who have been accepted to St. George's University School of Medicine and either live in Bergen County or have a professional connection to Hackensack University Medical Center. Applicants must write a 500 word essay explaining why their academic record, financial need, or leadership and service experience make them strong candidates. St. George's University has awarded these scholarships since 2012.

"This unique agreement with St. George's University allows us to help the Garden State's best and brightest begin their professional lives in their home state," Jeffrey R. Boscamp, M.D., associate dean of Medical Education Continuum, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, said. "I am excited to see what great things these budding doctors accomplish."

For more information or to schedule an interview with the CityDoctors scholarship recipients or representatives from St. George's University, please contact Yael Wollstein at 202-471-4228 ext. 118 or 192557@email4pr.com.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, social science, IT, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 17,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities and repeatedly recognized as the best in the region. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-georges-university-announces-new-jersey-citydoctors-scholarship-recipients-300621832.html

SOURCE St. George's University