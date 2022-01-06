St. George's University Announces Partnership with St. Francis College

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University announced today two new programs that will allow qualified pre-medicine or pre-veterinary students at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, N.Y., to gain streamlined admission to the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine.

"We are excited to establish our first pathway program in New York City," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, New York faces a shortage of physicians. We look forward to welcoming aspiring doctors from St. Francis and equipping them with the skills and knowledge they'll need to serve their communities."

Students in the "4+4" program will complete their four-year undergraduate degree at St. Francis in a pre-medicine or pre-veterinary medicine program and proceed directly to medical school at St. George's in Grenada. For those pursuing a Doctor of Medicine degree, the final two years of this combined program consist of clinical rotations at SGU's affiliated hospitals in the United States and/or the United Kingdom. The final year of the combined Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program consists of clinical rotations at SGU's affiliated veterinary schools in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and/or Ireland.

Exceptional pre-medicine students can qualify for the "3+4" program, under which they complete their degrees in three years and then move onto medical school at St. George's before spending the final two (2) years in clinical rotations at hospitals affiliated with SGU.

Students who wish to participate in one of the direct admissions partnerships must indicate their interest upon applying to St. Francis. Qualified students will be prioritized for interviews and admissions decisions, provided they meet the admissions criteria for both schools.

In order to proceed to St. George's, applicants must maintain a 3.4 grade point average at St. Francis and obtain a competitive score on the MCAT. A 3.2 grade point average and competitive score on the GRE are required for entry into the St. George's veterinary program.

Students accepted into the medical program will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon matriculating at St. George's.

"We look forward to a very productive partnership with St. George's University. Offering our students a direct pathway into advanced programs in medicine and veterinary science strengthens our commitment to support our students to reach their personal and career goals," states SFC President Miguel Martinez-Saenz.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

About St. Francis College

St. Francis College , for more than 160 years, has provided a diverse student body, from Brooklyn and around the world, an affordable private college education rooted in Franciscan values of inclusivity and respect of all people. Located in the heart of Brooklyn -- minutes from Wall Street, world-class cultural institutions and leading entrepreneurial hubs -- St. Francis College offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and four master's degree programs that inspire lifelong learning and prepare students for fulfilling careers in the 21st-century global economy.

