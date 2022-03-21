St. George's University Awards 7 Students Equity in Medicine Scholarship

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- - St. George's University announced today that it has awarded seven students full- and partial-tuition Equity in Medicine Scholarships.

"We're proud to support these seven Equity in Medicine scholars as they prepare to meet the needs of patients in historically underserved communities," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, President of St. George's University . "St. George's students have a long history of working to address healthcare disparities, and these talented scholars will continue that tradition."

Founded in 2021, the Equity in Medicine Scholarship program strives to make medical school accessible for students of all backgrounds. All Equity in Medicine scholars are from medically underserved areas or have expressed an interest in practicing medicine in underserved communities. This year's scholars hail from several states, including Michigan, California, Florida, and more.

The Association of American Medical Colleges projects that the United States will be short as many as 48,000 primary care physicians by 2034. St. George's University is the number-one provider of new primary care physicians to the United States.

In total, 75% of all entering four-year medical students received SGU scholarships in the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the latest available data.

"We look forward to equipping this year's class of Equity in Medicine scholars with the knowledge and training they'll need to make a difference in underserved communities," said Lynn Kuhl, Vice President and Senior Associate Dean of Scholarships at St. George's University.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 24,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

