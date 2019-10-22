St. George's University Celebrates IMG Recognition Week

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. George's University community is thrilled to join the American Medical Association in celebrating "IMG Recognition Week," which extends from October 21-27.

"International medical graduates play a pivotal role in the physician workforce," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "It's important that we recognize their valuable contributions to the U.S. healthcare system. This week gives us the perfect opportunity to do so."

St. George's University is the second-largest source of doctors to the entire United States. In 2019, SGU graduates matched into residencies in 42 different states and 18 different medical specialties. No other medical school in the world provides more new doctors to the U.S. healthcare system.

IMGs currently account for roughly one-quarter of all U.S. doctors. Forty percent of internal medicine physicians graduated from an international school. IMGs also compose about 30 percent of pathologists and psychiatrists.

Many of these aspiring doctors originally come from the United States and return home to practice. Seventy-five percent of St. George's students are U.S. citizens. The percentage of U.S. citizens who graduated from Caribbean medical schools increased by roughly 30 percent between 2010 and 2018.

IMGs disproportionately choose to work in high-need specialties and underserved areas. They selected primary care residencies at nearly twice the rate of U.S. medical school graduates in 2019. They also tend to practice in low-income, rural, and majority-minority parts of the country.

Given the nation's growing healthcare needs, these doctors are more important than ever before. The Association of American Medical Colleges recently reported that the United States will face a shortage of up to 122,000 doctors by 2032. Those shortfalls will disproportionately hurt "rural and historically underserved" areas.

"As our population grows and ages, so will demand for health care," said Dr. Olds. "International medical graduates can meet the nation's healthcare needs. We're honored to have the opportunity to train these future doctors. And we're confident they'll continue to provide high-quality care to all Americans."

For more information about IMG Recognition Week, please visit the American Medical Association website.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities and repeatedly recognized as the best in the region. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

