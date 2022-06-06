St. George's University Confers Degrees to School of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2022

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine inaugurated a new class of veterinarians at commencement this weekend in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"We're delighted to recognize the achievements of the class of 2022," said Dr. Neil Olson, dean of the SGU School of Veterinary Medicine. "These new veterinarians have demonstrated perseverance and dedication that will serve them well as they transition into careers in animal healthcare."

The class of 2022 will enter the workforce at a time when demand for veterinary services is surging. The United States will need up to 41,000 more veterinarians by 2030 to meet the healthcare needs of companion animals alone.

In addition to caring for household pets, the newest graduates of St. George's School of Veterinary Medicine will take on various roles essential to public health , such as studying how diseases jump from animals to humans and ensuring that our food supply can keep up with demand.

St. George's offers students an international approach to veterinary medicine. It maintains partnerships with universities in several other countries, including the United States and Canada. Students also have access to a number of unique research opportunities in Grenada.

"The need for highly skilled veterinarians has never been clearer," Dr. Olson said. "We're looking forward to watching our newest crop of graduates meet this demand and create positive change in the animal -- and human -- world."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 24,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

