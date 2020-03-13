St. George's University Follows Guidance for Institutions of Higher Education to Stem the Spread of COVID-19

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University (SGU) has been closely following the global outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), including its recent characterization as a pandemic as well as the potential implications it may have on their True Blue Grenada campus and the larger community in Grenada.

While at this time there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grenada, the safety and well-being of the university's students, faculty and staff and the larger Grenada community are of paramount importance to SGU. Their goal is to make prudent decisions that reflect the university's commitment to the ongoing safety of their campus community and that of the people of Grenada.

SGU has decided to encourage all international students on the Grenada campus to return home with the situation being re-evaluated by April 15th. Students will only return to Grenada when it is well advisable and the global pandemic has stabilized. They will be in close coordination with the Ministry of Health regarding the timing of students' return. Some students and faculty, both local and international, will remain in Grenada and SGU's campus will remain open for all who continue to reside there, with full use of campus facilities. This approach is consistent with recommendations for Institutions of Higher Education from public health officials, and mirrors the actions taken by many universities around the globe to limit the density of large populations on their campuses. The plan is for only small groups to meet face to face, with appropriate social distancing, with the further development and implementation of online education to reduce the need for face to face classroom gathering.

The university will continue to operate the campus in Grenada with full staffing, with no change to current employment status, pay or benefits.

These actions are taken out of concern for their students, faculty and staff and the desire to maintain public health in Grenada, in light of this rapidly changing situation. SGU is also working closely with the Government of Grenada to assist with preparations for enhancing the public health infrastructure on the island.

"As SGU has done in the past during challenging times, we will continue to stand with our Grenadian partners and the people of Grenada with support and close collaboration," Dr. Charles Modica, Chancellor of SGU stated.

Prime Minister Mitchell stated, "We appreciate the close partnership with SGU and Chancellor Modica, and want to support all efforts to lessen the risk to Grenada of COVID-19. We will continue to closely coordinate with SGU to address this issue and mitigate the impact on Grenada."

To date, no member of the university community has contracted COVID-19. They have been working diligently with the Ministry of Health, Grenada and our international partners to consider every contingency that will allow us to limit exposure to the disease among members of the SGU and Grenadian community.

