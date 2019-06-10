St. George's University Grants Four Honorary Degrees, Service Awards During 2019 Commencement

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University honored a new class of medical school graduates from 38 countries and bestowed honorary doctorates and service awards on four individuals during its commencement ceremonies earlier this month.

"It is my pleasure to be here once again at one of these ceremonies to recognize your accomplishments," said Charles Modica, Chancellor and Chair of the Board of Directors at St. George's University, in his opening remarks.

Doctorates of Humane Letters were awarded to Mark Lanzieri, a Maine cardiologist and 1985 St. George's alumnus, and José Sánchez, President and CEO of Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Lanzieri regularly returns to Grenada to provide cardiological care. He encouraged the Class of 2019 to stay connected to the St. George's community. "We need your involvement more than ever," he said. "I would encourage you that this is not your last interaction with SGU or Grenada, and that you become involved early with the alumni association."

Dr. Sánchez has managed healthcare and hospital systems for more than three decades. He is a member of the Illinois State Board of Health and helps lead several other state boards, councils, and commissions.

Marty Lyons, a philanthropist and former defensive lineman for the New York Jets, and Congressman Max Rose received Distinguished Service Awards.

In 1982, Lyons founded the Marty Lyons Foundation, which has 11 chapters across the United States. The non-profit grants wishes for terminally ill children.

"Life is about making opportunities and choices," Mr. Lyons said. "You've made one that started four years ago, when you started to chase a dream of helping other people, and making a difference in this world."

Congressman Rose is a decorated war veteran who represents New York's 11th congressional district, which includes Staten Island and South Brooklyn. Prior to his election to Congress, he was Chief of Staff for Brightpoint Health, a non-profit dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of New York City's underserved populations.

The commencement ceremony also included remarks from St. George's University President Dr. G. Richard Olds, who noted that he started at SGU at the same time as this year's graduating class. "I am sure that as each of you walk across the stage today, I am confident that we are graduating outstanding physicians for the future," he said. "But it is my dearest hope that we are also graduating at least a few future heroes."

