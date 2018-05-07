St. George's University Hosts First International Meeting of NIH Fogarty Program Administrators

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, St. George's University will host a conference for the National Institutes of Health's Fogarty International Center grant administrators -- the first ever outside the United States.

"We're thrilled to host this year's Fogarty International Center administrators meeting," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "This meeting is an opportunity for the world's leading minds to collaborate and continue their efforts to produce revolutionary research on global health. It's an honor for St. George's to facilitate that work."

Attendees will hear from a number of Fogarty grantees and will discuss a number of global public health initiatives.

Several St. George's faculty members have received funding from the Fogarty International Center. Among them is Randall Waechter, Assistant Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Associate Director of Research at St. George's. He's also Grants Administrator of the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation.

In 2016, Waechter and Angelle Desiree LaBeaud of Stanford received a grant to investigate the threat of Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, on children born during the outbreak in Grenada in 2014. Their work focused on how this disease may affect neurodevelopment in infants exposed to Chikungunya in tropical regions.

In 2014, St. George's Professor Cheryl Macpherson partnered with Fogarty grantee Sean Philpott of Union Graduate College (now merged with Clarkson University) on the "Caribbean Research Ethics Education Initiative" -- a suite of graduate-level online and onsite bioethics courses for middle and low-income students across the Caribbean.

"At St. George's University, we share the Fogarty International Center's commitment to carrying out research that improves the lives of people worldwide while building research capacity in low- and middle-income countries," said Waechter, the lead organizer of this year's Fogarty administrators meeting. "We're honored to welcome the Fogarty administrators to Grenada and to help advance the Center's important work."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, social science, and more. St. George's is affiliated with institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 17,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University's programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities and recognized as the best in the region. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

