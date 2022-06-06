St. George's University School of Medicine Holds Graduation Ceremonies for Class of 2022

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University School of Medicine celebrated its 41st commencement this weekend in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"The faculty, staff, and administration of St. George's University extend our heartiest congratulations to the class of 2022," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of SGU. "Our graduates have accomplished so much, and we're thrilled to send them on their way into careers as physicians."

The St. George's University class of 2022 will join a network of more than 19,000 alumni practicing in the United States and around the world. Later this month, they'll begin residency programs in more than 40 states and the District of Columbia in several competitive specialties, including surgery, emergency medicine, and psychiatry. SGU also sends many graduates into high-need primary care specialties, such as internal medicine, pediatrics, and family medicine.

A significant share of SGU alumni work in medically underserved areas, and many have served on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SGU is the largest source of licensed physicians for the entire U.S. workforce. The country could face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

"Our graduates are well-equipped to deliver top-notch care -- and to tackle the most pressing problems facing our healthcare system," said Dr. Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of SGU. "They will no doubt have a long-lasting positive impact on the lives of countless patients."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 24,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

