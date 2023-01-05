St. George's University School of Medicine Re-Approved By New York State Department of Education for Clinical Clerkships for Full Seven-Year Term

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University's School of Medicine has received renewed approval from the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) for long-term clinical clerkships at affiliated hospitals and health systems in the state. Previously approved in 2015, the new approval again covers a full period of seven years, through the year 2029.

NYSED's approval process entails an extensive review of documentation of SGU's resources, programs, processes and outcomes, including a series of meetings with school academic and administrative leadership in spring 2022. The School of Medicine was evaluated in five areas: institutional setting and clinical affiliate relations; faculty affairs, including teaching qualifications; medical education, including objectives, assessments and outcomes; student affairs, including financial aid and debt management; and educational resources. The School of Medicine also demonstrated that it is financially stable, and that students have access to sufficient space, reference materials, and information technology platforms.

Approval from New York State ensures that SGU medical students will continue to be able to pursue placements at affiliated teaching hospitals in New York for clinical training, an essential part of their preparation as physicians. SGU works with over 70 teaching hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to offer clinical and ambulatory training and support, including 17 affiliated hospitals in New York.

Recently, SGU's accreditor, the Grenada Medical and Dental Council (GMDC) received recognition by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) through 2032. Starting in 2024, only graduates of schools accredited by an organization with WFME recognition will be eligible to take USMLE exams or be placed in residency positions in the United States. With this recognition by WFME, SGU students have a clear and secure route to qualification to take the United States Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE) and to postgraduate residency training programs in the United States. The re-approval by NYSED ensures continued access to New York State clinical sites for training following passage of the USMLE Step 1 exam. New York, together with California, Florida, Georgia and New Jersey, are the states which require recognition for clinical training. SGU has been recognized by all five states.

"We are delighted that our students will continue to benefit from clinical rotations at our partner hospitals throughout the state of New York," says Dr. Marios Loukas, dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "The experience, skills and professional relationships students build during these clinical experiences in New York teaching hospitals are invaluable to their futures as practicing physicians. We are honored by this recognition of our commitment to training future generations of doctors licensed to practice in the United States."

SGU is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council (GMDC), which is recognized by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) and the National Commission on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA). Clinical approval from NYSED enables the pathway from the classroom experience at SGU's campus in Grenada to students being qualified to do clinical rotations at New York teaching hospitals. SGU is the largest provider of new doctors into the U.S. healthcare system.

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which is recognized by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME). SGU's programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

