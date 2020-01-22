St. George's University School of Medicine to Welcome First April Class of Students

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University School of Medicine announced that it will launch a new spring class that will allow students to begin pursuing their medical degrees in April.

"St. George's is a leader in medical education, and our new April Class will enable us to offer our world-class educational experience to even more students from all over the globe," said Dr. Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of St. George's University. "We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of talented students seeking a more flexible medical education to campus this spring."

Students who enroll in the April Class will become part of an intimate learning community that will help them adjust to the rigors of medical school. Members of the April Class will have access to all the same academic supports and services as students who enroll in January and August. Additionally, each student who enrolls in the April class will receive an Inaugural April Class Grant and are eligible to receive other merit and need-based scholarships.

April enrollees have additional time to prepare for Step 1 and Step 2 of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, just as those who start in January do. They'll also have more time to prepare for residency. They will have the opportunity to complete more electives in competitive specialties and will gain increased exposure to residency directors prior to the match process.

St. George's is the second-largest provider of licensed physicians to the U.S. healthcare system. In 2019, its graduates matched into residency programs in 18 different medical specialties across 42 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"St. George's strives to make medical school accessible for aspiring physicians from traditional and non-traditional backgrounds alike," Dr. Liebowitz said. "We are excited to help a new class of students fulfill their dreams of becoming doctors."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

