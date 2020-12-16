ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur Launches Salon St-GERMAIN, A Virtual Holiday Soiree Created with Plant Stylist Hilton Carter, Interior Designer Sasha Bikoff and Mixologist Earlecia Richelle

An evolution of Maison ST-GERMAIN, the brand's beloved annual summer celebration which brought to life the 1,000 elderflowers that comprise each 750 ml bottle, Salon St-GERMAIN transports the event's elements of discovery to people's living rooms or "salons," en français . The program draws inspiration from French salons, which played an integral role in the cultural and intellectual development of society from the Enlightenment through its apogee in 1920s Paris. Replicating the interactive nature of the Parisian salons, people will be invited to join a larger community and lend a collaborative hand in the experience.

From a welcome cocktail moment in the entryway to a DIY bar area and a classic holiday dinner party table scape, the trio will showcase vignettes they've created to elevate ordinary moments at home into something extraordinary for the season. Evolving around the iconic art movements that flourished in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, which inspired the brand's name, each Salon ties a holiday entertaining moment into either Art Deco, Cubism or Surrealism. The creators have shared a recommended shopping list so people can pick up the stylizing elements and then tune into Facebook Live or Youtube Live for the Salons themselves and to follow along on the creative journey.

"We're thrilled to adapt our iconic Maison St- GERMAIN summer celebration into Salon ST-GERMAIN," says Emma Fox, Global Brand Director at Bacardi. "ST-GERMAIN is inspired by the neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris which was home to myriad luminaries and creative figures who gathered for rousing debates and artistic activity in salons, particularly in the Roaring 20s. We look forward to updating this concept to 2020, transporting it across the Atlantic and helping people find joy and creativity in the holiday season with Salon ST-GERMAIN.

The brand will continue expanding its Salon ST-GERMAIN platform by enlisting new trios of creatives and bartenders to roll out new creations and experiences into 2021.

About ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

ST-GERMAIN is a French liqueur that contains up to 1,000 handpicked elderflower blossoms in each 750 ml bottle. A handcrafted elderflower liqueur, ST-GERMAIN has a light, refreshing taste with notes of pear, grapefruit and tropical fruits. ST-GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade. ST-GERMAIN is consistently recognized for its extreme versatility, as it enhances many cocktails and mixes well with a variety of base spirits in addition to wine and Champagne. The signature ST-GERMAIN Spritz - made with ST-GERMAIN, sparkling wine, sparkling water and a lemon twist is today's quintessential aperitif. It is a simple yet sophisticated cocktail for any occasion. For more information, please explore http://www.stgermain.fr/.

The ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

