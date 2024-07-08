ST-GERMAIN LIQUEUR ANNOUNCES NEW COLLABORATION WITH ACTRESS SOPHIE TURNER TO CELEBRATE THE COCKTAIL OF THE SUMMER: THE ST-GERMAIN HUGO SPRITZ

New Short Film Sees the Hollywood Actress Searching for Something "Fresh" in South of France

Global Campaign to Bloom Throughout Summer Including "Spritz Counter" Public Installation with Bergdorf Goodman July 17-21 in New York City

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur announces a new collaboration with renowned actress Sophie Turner, who joins the brand in their mission to inspire people to 'Spritz Up Your Summer'. The multifaceted campaign launches today with a content series starring Sophie, which brings to life the bright qualities of the brand's signature cocktail, the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz. The cocktail serves as Sophie's co-star, as she searches for her 'perfect match' in the South of France. The campaign will extend throughout the summer with a Spritz Counter, a playful new take on the iconic department store beauty counter at luxury retailer, Bergdorf Goodman, where guests can sample the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with the St-Germain team to help inspire people to spritz up their summer," said Sophie Turner. "St-Germain Hugo Spritz – is certainly my go-to cocktail this season".

The ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz has exploded in popularity over the last few years, as people look for new and exciting flavors in the Spritz category. Jetsetters from all over the world grabbed more than a slice of sunshine when holidaying in Europe last year to make the cocktail a huge social media trend, driving +290M TikTok views and a +512% increase in Google searches in the U.S. and +231% in the UK at the start of summer*. The perfect cocktail to enjoy wherever you are, the lighter and brighter tasting cocktail is made with ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, prosecco, soda water, and garnished with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

"Sophie was the obvious choice for this campaign, as her refreshing charm and style embodies the sweeter, brighter and lighter taste of the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz. Our team is honored to be partnering with the global star to feature in a joyful, playful content series that spotlights the cocktail and its qualities" said Emma Fox, Global Vice President of ST-GERMAIN. "This campaign marks the beginning of a new phase for ST-GERMAIN. As the Spritz becomes one of the top 10 most ordered cocktails according to Nielsen**, we're excited to see how the new campaign and collaboration with Sophie will inspire even more people to try the sweeter, lighter tasting, and brighter Spritz."

To inspire even more people to Spritz Up Your Summer, ST-GERMAIN is partnering with iconic luxury New York City retailer Bergdorf Goodman to debut the ST-GERMAIN Spritz Counter. The experience is set to offer a fresh take on the quintessential spritz counters of yore, that would be found in the beauty sections of department stores. Opening its doors to the public July 17--21, the ST-GERMAIN Spritz Counter will pop-up on the beauty floor of Bergdorf Goodman and serve the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz to those stopping by, before guests will be invited to head upstairs to the BG restaurant to enjoy the refreshing tasting cocktail, overlooking Central Park.

The campaign will be amplified through various social and online video channels. Please see the full ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz recipe below. Be sure to follow both @StGermainDrinks , @SophieT and @Bergdorfs on Instagram and use the hashtags #StGermainHugoSpritz and #SpritzUpYourSpritz to stay in the loop for more exciting campaign updates, or visit https://www.stgermainliqueur.com/us/en/sophie-turner/.

The ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

2 oz MARTINI prosecco

2 oz Soda water

Mint sprig & Lime wedge for garnish

Directions: Add ice into a wine glass. Pour ST-GERMAIN and top with sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

ABOUT ST-GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR

ST-GERMAIN is a French liqueur made using fresh, wild, handpicked elderflower blossoms. ST-GERMAIN brings a dash of inspiration and a touch of something playful and unexpected to your favorite cocktail, be that a Hugo Spritz, Margarita, Elderfashioned, Royale or a creation of your own design. The fresh, wild elderflowers help give ST-GERMAIN its distinctive sweet, bring and light taste that is unforgettable once tasted: indulgent, yet delicate with a sweetness, and hints of honeysuckle and pear. Gently blended in France using the Savoir-Faire of our Master Liqueurist and Master of Botanicals, ST-GERMAIN is acclaimed for its uncanny ability to add a universally delicious twist to any cocktail. ST-GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade.

The ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

*Source: TikTok Search Data (July 2023), 2023 Google Search Trend Report

**Source: 2023 Nielsen Summer Spritz Trend Report

