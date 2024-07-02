St. Gregory's Recovery Center launches Specialized Veteran Treatment Program

BAYARD, Iowa, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Gregory's Recovery Center (St. Gregory's), a 50-bed dual diagnosis treatment center with a free-standing outpatient facility providing treatment for substance use, trauma, and mental health disorders, is pleased to announce the launch of its specialized Tactical Recovery mental health and substance use disorder program for veterans and first responders.

"We are proud to announce the launch of our Tactical Recovery program, a significant milestone for St. Gregory Recovery Center," said Amanda Heineman, CEO of St. Gregory. "We are uniquely equipped to offer comprehensive support tailored specifically to the needs of veterans. Our highly skilled team is trained to deliver a wide array of psychiatric, medical, and therapeutic interventions, addressing the intricate challenges faced by veterans grappling with PTSD, substance use, and mental health disorders. We are deeply committed to providing exemplary clinical care and improving the lives of those who have served."

"In Iowa and across the nation, there is a growing demand for credentialed residential behavioral health facilities capable of understanding and treating this distinct population's addiction and mental health needs," said Katie Ross, MSW, Vice President of Military Community Affairs. "Recognizing that the trauma and stressors of military and community service can lead to substance abuse, our team is dedicated to providing the high level of care deserved by veterans. We offer a treatment environment that acknowledges the unique experiences and culture of those who have served."

St. Gregory's Recovery Center has leveraged its PsychArmor training and an internal team of veterans and military-connected individuals to establish a comprehensive residential support program under the Tactical Recovery banner for veterans and first responders. This program is meticulously designed to ensure that treatment is delivered in a culturally competent and trauma-informed environment, tailoring care to each individual through evidence-based practices proven to promote recovery within this unique community.

St. Gregory's has been approved to accept VA Health benefits through the Community Care Network (CCN), allowing veterans and the VA to utilize community partners outside the VA system.

St. Gregory Recovery Center's open house is scheduled for July 9th, 2023, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.stgregoryctr.com.

About St. Gregory Recovery Center

St. Gregory Recovery Center provides specialized care for substance use, mental health, and trauma disorders, conveniently located an hour from Des Moines and easily accessible from other major cities. Our campus is deliberately designed to promote healing in a serene, home-like atmosphere, emphasizing holistic recovery. By integrating a faith-based approach with traditional healing methods, we offer a well-rounded path to wellness. St. Gregory's is committed to delivering high-quality treatment, focusing on personalized care that supports both the physical and spiritual well-being of each individual. At St. Gregory's, individuals are empowered to reclaim their lives within a compassionate and respectful environment.

