St. Ives® Announces #NatureReset To Encourage Young Women To Get A Boost of Happy By Spending Time With Nature

Identifying this gap, St. Ives®, who has been bringing the best of nature to skincare for more than 30 years, is making a long-term commitment to help young women get a boost of happy by spending more time with nature. #NatureReset will raise awareness of nature as a powerful stress reliever, with more than half of young women having said that they felt the positive effects of being in nature after just 15 minutes or less, according to a recent survey conducted by St. Ives® 4 .

St. Ives® will inspire people to get into nature through a series of efforts, starting with a mobile bus experience delivering a much-needed dose of nature to urban cities across the U.S., and a sweepstakes in partnership with National Geographic, the global experts in exploration, adventure and science, with a chance to win the ultimate photo expedition for two to Yellowstone National Park.

"Since inception, St. Ives® has been a brand whose heritage is rooted in nature," said Sarah Irby, Director of U.S. Face Care & Incubation. "Now, with #NatureReset, we are able to bring our brand purpose and commitment to nature to the next level and drive a greater appreciation for nature as well as create impactful, positive change to people's daily wellness routines."

As a way to bring nature to people and help combat the fact that Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors5, St. Ives® is bringing the #NatureReset bus across the country this summer, an experiential and immersive mobile experience offering a nature oasis for people who need it most. Traveling to New York, Chicago, Columbus, OH and Philadelphia, PA, starting Thursday, July 25th, the bus will feature nature scapes taking inspiration from newly launched St. Ives Face Mists' ingredients, as well as the opportunity get a boost of happy by spending just 15 minutes with nature on the double decker bus.

Through the St. Ives® #StIvesNatGeoContest, consumers are invited to show their commitment to nature and improved mental wellbeing by capturing their #NatureReset moment for a chance to win the ultimate #NatureReset - a photo expedition for two with National Geographic and St. Ives to Yellowstone National Park. To enter, simply upload a photo on Instagram spending time in nature from July 24th - August 31st, 2019, including a brief caption describing the photo, the #NatureReset and #StIvesNatGeoContest hashtags and the @StIvesSkin and @natgeoadventure handles.

"For young people, especially those living in urban environments, there has been a rapid decrease in experiencing the healing power of nature," said Jennifer Walsh, nature and beauty expert and Founder of Walk With Walsh. "I have dedicated myself to raising awareness of the connection to nature and its effects on the brain and the body, and I'm inspired to see St. Ives make this commitment through #NatureReset."

For additional information about #NatureReset, including an online resource hub with tips and tricks for engaging with nature, details on the bus locations and stops, the expedition sweepstakes and more, visit www.StIves.com/NatureReset. To keep up with this summer's adventure, follow @StIvesSkin on Instagram and Twitter and join the conversation with #NatureReset.

