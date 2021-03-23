St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and Role of Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) (the "Company") is pleased to announce Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P. Geo., as its Vice President of Exploration to its Management Team. This appointment is in anticipation of the Company's upcoming gold exploration activities on its Quinn Lake and Grub Line assets in Newfoundland.

Dr. Jackson brings with him several decades of experience having been involved in the acquisition and exploration of multiple gold and silver deposits in North, South and Central America, the Philippines, and Indonesia. He acquired and delineated a major uranium, molybdenum, nickel and vanadium resource in Sweden, and was instrumental in the advancement of the Turnagain nickel-cobalt, platinum deposit at Dease Lake, BC, Canada, from a prospect to the status of a very large nickel resource, currently held by Giga Metals. He was also instrumental in discovering the multi-billion dollar Red Dog zinc-lead deposits in Northwestern Alaska, currently operated by Teck.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "We are delighted that Dr. Jackson has joined our management team. His extensive knowledge and experience in mining exploration and in the public markets, including at the CEO and Director level, will be influential as we look to explore our Newfoundland assets and expand our asset base. Presiding over multiple mineral discoveries and evaluations over the course his career, Dr. Jackson will serve as an invaluable resource as we continue to grow St. James Gold."

During his career, Dr. Jackson was also the exploration manager for Houston Oil and Minerals during the discovery and development of the Borealis, South McCoy and Manhattan gold deposits in Nevada, U.S.A., founded Crown Resource Corporation in 1981, and discovered several million ounces of gold in the Republic District of Washington, U.S.A., at the Buckhorn Mine, Seattle Mine, South Penn, Key East, Key West, Overlook, Lamefoot, Kettle River, and K2 mines, all produced by Kinross Gold. As an executive, Dr. Jackson has also raised $200 million for the discovery and development of these and other gold, silver, diamonds, base metals, nickel and uranium projects.

As stated by Dr. Jackson, "I am excited for the opportunity to play a leading role in the growth of St. James Gold and to work towards accelerating its exploration prospects in Newfoundland. St. James Gold has a presence in one of the leading emerging gold districts in Canada and I look forward to contributing to its growth here and in any future endeavors."

Dr. Jackson is a Professional Geologist in the Province of Ontario, Canada. He holds a B.Sc, in Geology from the University of Western Ontario, an M.Sc. in Stratigraphy and Mineral Deposits from the University of Toronto, and a Ph.D in Stratigraphy and Economic Geology from the University of Alberta. He is a member of several scientific and professional organizations and has authored several geological papers.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "LORD", in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "BVU3". The company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

