St. James's Place Extends Multiyear Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced St. James's Place Wealth Management (SJP) has renewed and extended its administration relationship for its U.K. life insurance, unit trust management, pensions and investment administration business lines. SJP first switched to SS&C in 2014 and is continuing to support the Company's high-quality service model with world-class technology to enable the organization to continue to focus on its growth initiatives.

"Our successful collaboration to improve customer experiences with SS&C's innovative technology gives us the confidence to take the next step in our strategic relationship," said Ian MacKenzie, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, SJP. "The performance of SS&C, especially during the global pandemic, has played a significant part in enabling SJP to excel in the current environment. We were especially impressed by how SS&C adapted its operations to allow the vast majority of their colleagues, who we view as being part of the extended SJP community, to work remotely and thereby to protect their safety and that of their families and communities. Combining this with the level of service and responsiveness they delivered is an immense achievement."

Under the new agreement, SJP extended its relationship for another five years through to 2034. In 2019, Britain's largest wealth manager successfully re-platformed onto the Bluedoor platform to provide its clients with a single consolidated view across all pensions and savings products. The client-centric platform provides straight-through-processing for accounts that delivers faster end-to-end processing times. Bluedoor has been implemented as an operationally ready business process outsourcing solution for SJP, which now administers over £100bn of funds under management on the platform.

"We are pleased SJP has recognized the benefits of SS&C's technology and business process outsourcing capabilities," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, SS&C. "We couldn't have achieved this successful relationship without great teamwork and collaboration, exceptional leadership, strong belief, and a high degree of confidence from both sides. We look forward to our long partnership."

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world.

