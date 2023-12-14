St. James's Place selects ION Analytics RMS for its fund due diligence

News provided by

ION

14 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

Cutting-edge Backstop RMS solution streamlines fund due diligence for enhanced growth and performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Analytics, a global provider of personalized predictive data and market intelligence to advisers, banks, investors, law firms, and corporate organizations, announces that St. James's Place (SJP) has selected ION-owned Backstop Solutions' Research Management Software (RMS) to support its fund due diligence process.

Backstop Solutions' innovative RMS, integration solutions, and services facilitate SJP's technology strategy to move to one investment research management platform by providing a single source of information. Backstop Solutions will enable SJP to consolidate its qualitative and quantitative data into a unified, dynamic platform across all asset classes.

With 10 investment teams covering various asset classes, Backstop Solutions' RMS will enable SJP to maintain a consistent, holistic view of all inputs, supporting collaboration and decision-making.

Clint Coghill, Head of Investor Segment at ION Analytics, comments: "We're delighted that St. James's Place has selected Backstop Solutions to improve its fund evaluation, selection, and due diligence process, using our advanced RMS and data integration services."

Joe Wiggins, Head of Research at St. James's Place, comments: "We're excited to partner with ION Analytics and Backstop Solutions. We believe it will allow us to continue delivering our investment technology strategy for better client outcomes."

Established in 1991 and listed in the UK's FTSE 100 index, SJP supports more than 941,000 clients with over £157.5 billion FUM. The investment team manages 12 portfolios, 32 funds, and 88 strategies across multiple asset classes – including equities, fixed income property, and private equity.

About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Analytics
ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/.

About St. James's Place
St. James's Place (SJP) is a leading UK wealth management organization. Founded in 1991, SJP was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and is a FTSE 100 company with more than £157.5 billion funds under management. The company provides face-to-face advice to clients based on their individual needs and circumstances, adapting the advice as requirements change over time to ensure that recommendations remain appropriate.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Also from this source

St. James's Place selects ION Analytics RMS for its fund due diligence

ION Analytics, a global provider of personalized predictive data and market intelligence to advisers, banks, investors, law firms, and corporate...

ION introduces Wallstreet Suite: Empowering Treasury

ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.