St. John Properties, Inc. Named NAIOP 2018 Developer of the Year

St. John Properties is a commercial real estate developer and owner with 19 million square feet of Class A commercial office, flex/R&D, retail and warehouse space, as well as more than 2,500 residential units. By the end of 2019, the company portfolio will expand to approximately 20 million square feet. The company's real estate investments are currently valued at more than $2.9 billion, with 2,100 clients across eight states, including Maryland, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

St. John Properties is among the largest privately-held commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region. Since initiating its corporate sustainability program in 2009, the company has earned U.S. Green Building Council LEED certification for 43 buildings, representing more than 2.3 million square feet of space across the portfolio. A founding principle of St. John properties is to invest long-term in the communities they serve. St. John Properties has been ranked one of the 10 largest corporate philanthropists in the Baltimore Metro area by the Baltimore Business Journal since 2014.

St. John Properties is the first company in the NAIOP Maryland chapter to receive this award since its inception, and only the second commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maryland to be recognized.

"Given the outstanding and highly-deserving commercial real estate companies competing for this award on an annual basis, our entire organization takes great pride in this achievement," said Edward St. John, founder and chairman. "I am particularly proud of the work ethic that we have instilled into our loyal employees, which places the daily real estate needs of our clients as our number one priority. We believe in the power of hiring the right people, working hard and giving back to the community. This national recognition validates our corporate culture of performing to the best of our ability each day and doing what it takes to get the job done right."

"NAIOP is honored to name St. John Properties as our Developer of the Year," said Thomas J. Bisacquino, NAIOP president and CEO. "The company is a proven frontrunner in the industry, and the company's notable accomplishments, extensive portfolio and commitment to sustainability is a testament to the company's passion for advancing the quality of commercial real estate."

The 2018 Developer of the Year award will be presented on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at NAIOP's CRE.Converge conference in Washington, D.C. St. John Properties was selected from an impressive slate of nominees and was evaluated by a team of seasoned developers on the following criteria: outstanding quality of projects and services; active support of the industry through NAIOP; financial consistency and stability; ability to adapt to market conditions; and support of the local community.

SOURCE NAIOP

