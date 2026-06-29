St. Johns County's Largest-Ever Capital Improvement Project Now Serving Residents

$191.8 million utility protects water resources and expands reclaimed water capacity

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Road 207 Water Reclamation Facility officially came online on May 11, 2026, marking a major milestone in the St. Johns County Utility Department's long-term commitment to water conservation and environmental stewardship. The $191.8 million project, the largest capital improvement project in St. Johns County history, includes the State Road 207 Water Reclamation Facility, multiple pump stations, and approximately 15 miles of wastewater and reclaimed water pipelines. Funded through the St. Johns County Utility Department's enterprise fund, the project is supported by utility revenues rather than property taxes. The facility is now serving residents by treating wastewater and producing reclaimed water for irrigation, helping conserve valuable drinking water supplies. The Office of Public Affairs produced a video highlighting this important project.

$191.8 million SR 207 Water Reclamation Facility now serving St. Johns County residents. Post this An aerial image of the SR 207 Water Reclamation Facility.

Located west of Interstate 95 at 3055 SR 207 in Elkton, the facility provides critical wastewater treatment infrastructure that strengthens the County's utility system while protecting natural resources for future generations.

The facility has an initial treatment capacity of 3.25 million gallons per day, with the ability to expand to 6.5 million gallons per day as community needs evolve.

Reclaimed water produced at the facility can be used for irrigation and other purposes that do not require drinking water, reducing demand on the region's drinking water supply. Throughout St. Johns County, reclaimed water is commonly used to irrigate golf courses, neighborhood common areas, and residential landscapes, helping conserve drinking water for homes, businesses, and other essential uses.

By expanding the use of reclaimed water, St. Johns County is helping protect the Floridan Aquifer, the primary source of drinking water for Northeast Florida. This investment reflects the County's long-term commitment to responsible resource management and sustainable water use.

"This facility represents a transformative investment in St. Johns County's future," said Alan Flood, Senior Engineer for the St. Johns County Utility Department. "By expanding reclaimed water capacity and reducing nutrient discharges, we are protecting our natural resources while ensuring our utility infrastructure can meet the needs of future generations."

Over the next 20 years, the project is expected to prevent more than one million pounds of nutrient pollutants, including nitrogen and phosphorus, from entering the Matanzas River. Reducing these nutrients helps protect water quality, support wildlife habitat, and preserve the health of local waterways.

In addition to the water reclamation facility itself, the project included the Watson Road Master Wastewater Pump Station, the Tillman Ridge Reclaimed Water Booster Pump Station, and approximately 15 miles of 16-inch to 30-inch wastewater and reclaimed water pipelines that connect these facilities to the County's utility system.

The SR 207 Water Reclamation Facility was delivered through a progressive design-build contract with Jacobs, a global professional services firm specializing in engineering, architecture, and construction management.

The facility helps St. Johns County comply with State Senate Bill 64, which encourages the beneficial reuse of treated wastewater and reduces discharges into rivers and other surface waters.

St. Johns County plans to host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in late summer to celebrate the completion of the State Road 207 Water Reclamation Facility.

This project supports the St. Johns County Strategic Plan by investing in resilient infrastructure, protecting natural resources, and enhancing quality of life for current and future residents. Visit www.sjcfl.us/featured-projects for a full list of St. Johns County capital improvement projects, including detailed information on project status, timelines, and funding.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters, and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Watkins, Public Affairs Specialist

Cell: 904-466-5522

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County