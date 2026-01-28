St. Johns County Legislative Day set for Feb. 5 in Tallahassee

Capitol Courtyard event invites attendees to an immersive experience featuring the culture, people, and priorities of St. Johns County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County invites legislators to take a break, breathe fresh air, and say hello during St. Johns County Legislative Day happening on Feb. 5, 2026, in the Capitol Courtyard in Tallahassee.

During this one-day special event from noon to 6 p.m., state legislators will escape from emails, meetings, and the fluorescent lights to experience everything St. Johns County has to offer.

St. Johns County Legislative Day will take place on Feb. 5, 2026, in the Florida State Capitol Courtyard in Tallahassee.

Dozens of local businesses, organizations, government entities, and leaders will take over the Capitol Courtyard to provide an incredible showcase of St. Johns County's culture, people, and priorities.

"St. Johns County is thrilled to host Legislative Day in Tallahassee on Feb. 5," said Sarah Arnold, District 2 Commissioner for St. Johns County. "Thanks to an overwhelming outpouring of community support, it is going to be a can't-miss event highlighting the very best of the City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, and all of St. Johns County."

St. Johns County Day will be an interactive experience, providing attendees the opportunity to:

Relish St. Johns County's authentic dishes

Catch a circus act

Geek out on the history of the nation's First Coast

Shake a leg to live music

Make new furry and leathery friends

Pick up farm-fresh produce

Practice their golf swing

Take a walk through St. Johns County's natural treasures

Savor one-of-a-kind drinks

The County will advocate for policies and funding that strengthen the local economy, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life in its growing community. To learn more, view St. Johns County's 2026 Legislative Action Plan.

"St. Johns County Legislative Day is about putting faces, places, and purpose behind the policy decisions made in Tallahassee," said Clay Murphy, Chair of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. "When our lawmakers experience firsthand what's driving our success and what matters most to our residents, it leads to smarter investments, stronger partnerships, and results that benefit not just St. Johns County, but the state of Florida as a whole."

This event would not be possible without the support of local businesses and organizations that are invested in the future of St. Johns County. For a complete list of event partners, please visit www.StJohnsCountyDay.com .

St. Johns County is leading the planning of St. Johns County Day, along with presenting partners the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach.

For event details and updates, please follow the official St. Johns County Day social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram .

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters , and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Tyler Jarnagin, Public Affairs Manager

Phone: 904-814-9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County